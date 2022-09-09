ADFI-Pula Webinar II

What: Webinar

Who: African Development Bank, Africa Digital Financial Inclusion facility (ADFI), Pula Advisors, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Government of Zambia

When: 29 September 2022; 15.00-16.15 (GMT) 16.00-17.15 (WAT), 17.00-18.15 (CAT), 18.00-19.15 (EAT)

Where: Virtual – REGISTER HERE

Join senior experts from the African Development Bank, the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI), the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services of Zambia and Pula Advisors to share updates on work that supports women smallholder farmers to boost and protect their yields through digital microinsurance and agricultural data services.

Following the successful webinar in September 2021, this session will set the context of how digital financial solutions can build resilience among women smallholder farmers against agricultural, climate-based and economic shocks and share the knowledge gained from the mid-term point of the initiative. Key learning will be from the innovative human-centered design approach used to develop appropriate, affordable and accessible solutions.

Participants will include Atsuko Toda, Director, Agriculture Finance and Rural Infrastructure Development Department at the African Development Bank; Sheila Okiro, Coordinator for the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility; Rose Goslinga, President of Pula Advisors and Patricia Mwiche, Director at the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services in Zambia.

Pula Advisors received a grant of $1 million from the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility to support women smallholder farmers to boost resilience and improve crop production in Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

English and French interpretation services will be provided

African Development Bank Group