About Ondo State, Nigeria

The Slogan

Sunshine State

Date Of Creation

3 February 1976

Geography

Ondo State borders Ekiti State (formally part of the state) to the north, Kogi State to the northeast, Edo State to the east, Delta State to the southeast, Ogun State to the southwest, Osun State to the northwest, and The Atlantic Ocean to the south.

Brief History

Ondo State is a state in southwestern Nigeria. It was Created in February 1976 from the former Western State, Ondo State borders Ekiti State (formally part of the state) to the north, Kogi State to the northeast, Edo State to the east, Delta State to the southeast, Ogun State to the southwest, Osun State to the northwest, and The Atlantic Ocean to the south. The state’s capital is Akure, the former capital of the ancient Akure Kingdom. Edo state includes mangrove-swamp forest near the Bights of Benin.





Nicknamed the “Sunshine State”, Ondo State is the 18th largest state in the country. The state is predominantly Yoruba, where the Yoruba language is commonly spoken. The state economy is dominated by the petroleum industry, with cocoa production, asphalt mining, and activities utilizing the state’s extensive coastline also serving as major economic factors. It is the home to Ikogosi warm and cold spring.

The Local Government area

Ondo State consists of 18 local government areas, they are:

Akoko North-East (headquarters in Ikare)

Akoko North-West (headquarters in Okeagbe)

Akoko South-East (headquarters in Isua)

Akoko South-West (headquarters in Oka)

Akure North (headquarters in Iju / Itaogbolu)

Akure South (headquarters in Akure)

Ese Odo (headquarters in Igbekebo)

Idanre (headquarters in Owena)

Ifedore (headquarters in Igbara Oke)

Ilaje (headquarters in Igbokoda)

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo (headquarters in Ile Oluji)

Irele (headquarters Ode-Irele)

Odigbo (headquarters in Ore)

Okitipupa (headquarters in Okitipupa)

Ondo East (headquarters in Bolorunduro)

Ondo West (headquarters Ondo Town[12])

Ose (headquarters in Ifon)

Owo (headquarters in Owo Town)

The Governor

Rotimi Akeredolu (APC)

The Deputy governor

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

The Senators

C: Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (APC)

N: Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC)

S: Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP)

Representatives

Constituency Member Member Party

Akoko North East/Akoko North West Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo APC

Akoko South East/Akoko South West Adejoro Adeogun APC

Akure North/Akure South Vacant

Idanre/Ifedore Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye APC

Ilaje/Eseodo Kolade Victor Akinjo PDP

Ile-oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Mayowa Akinfolarin APC

Irele/Okitipupa Gboluga Dele Ikengboju PDP

Ondo East/Ondo West Abiola Makinde APC

Owo/Ose Oluwatimehin Adelegbe APC

The Website

ondostate.gov.ng

Major Cities

Akure, Ondo Town

Prominent Places

Idanre Forest Reserve

Igbo Oludumare

Smokin Hills Golf Resort

Cave of Ashes(Iwo Eleeru)

Owo Museum of Antiques

Idanre Hills

Mineral Resources

Granite, Marble, Gold, Gemstone, Clay, Diorite, and Lignite.

The population

Population (2006 census)

• Total 3,460,877[

Postal Code

340001

Culture and tourism

Notable People

Mo Abudu – media mogul

Gani Adams – activist and politician

Kayode Ajulo – Lawyer

King Sunny Adé – musician

Michael Ade-Ojo – business magnate

Adebayo Adefarati – former Governor Ondo State

Rotimi Adelola – former Secretary to the State Government

Tayo Adenaike – painter

Ilesanmi Adesida – physicist

Akintunde Aduwo – former Governor Western Region/Navy Vice

Rotimi Akeredolu – politician

Akintunde Akinwande – engineering professor

Yemi Alade – musician

Funmi Aragbaye – gospel singer

Bamidele Aturu – human rights activist

Akinyelure Patrick Ayo – banker, politician

Reekado Banks – singer, songwriter

Robert Ajayi Boroffice – politician

Hosea Ehinlanwo – former Senator

Languages

The ethnic composition of Ondo State is largely from the Yoruba subgroups of the Idanre, Akoko, The Edo speaking, Akure, Ikale, Ilaje, Ondo, and Owo peoples. Ijaw people, such as the Apoi, Furupagha and Arogbo populations, inhabit the coastal areas, and a sizeable number of the Ondo State people who speak a variant of the Yoruba language similar to the Ife dialect reside in Oke-Igbo. The vast majority of the population are Christians.

Institutions

Federal University of Technology Akure, Akure, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo and the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

