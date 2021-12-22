About Ondo State, Nigeria
The Slogan
Sunshine State
Date Of Creation
3 February 1976
Geography
Ondo State borders Ekiti State (formally part of the state) to the north, Kogi State to the northeast, Edo State to the east, Delta State to the southeast, Ogun State to the southwest, Osun State to the northwest, and The Atlantic Ocean to the south.
Brief History
Ondo State is a state in southwestern Nigeria. It was Created in February 1976 from the former Western State, Ondo State borders Ekiti State (formally part of the state) to the north, Kogi State to the northeast, Edo State to the east, Delta State to the southeast, Ogun State to the southwest, Osun State to the northwest, and The Atlantic Ocean to the south. The state’s capital is Akure, the former capital of the ancient Akure Kingdom. Edo state includes mangrove-swamp forest near the Bights of Benin.
Nicknamed the “Sunshine State”, Ondo State is the 18th largest state in the country. The state is predominantly Yoruba, where the Yoruba language is commonly spoken. The state economy is dominated by the petroleum industry, with cocoa production, asphalt mining, and activities utilizing the state’s extensive coastline also serving as major economic factors. It is the home to Ikogosi warm and cold spring.
The Local Government area
Ondo State consists of 18 local government areas, they are:
Akoko North-East (headquarters in Ikare)
Akoko North-West (headquarters in Okeagbe)
Akoko South-East (headquarters in Isua)
Akoko South-West (headquarters in Oka)
Akure North (headquarters in Iju / Itaogbolu)
Akure South (headquarters in Akure)
Ese Odo (headquarters in Igbekebo)
Idanre (headquarters in Owena)
Ifedore (headquarters in Igbara Oke)
Ilaje (headquarters in Igbokoda)
Ile Oluji/Okeigbo (headquarters in Ile Oluji)
Irele (headquarters Ode-Irele)
Odigbo (headquarters in Ore)
Okitipupa (headquarters in Okitipupa)
Ondo East (headquarters in Bolorunduro)
Ondo West (headquarters Ondo Town[12])
Ose (headquarters in Ifon)
Owo (headquarters in Owo Town)
The Governor
Rotimi Akeredolu (APC)
The Deputy governor
Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa
The Senators
C: Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (APC)
N: Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC)
S: Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP)
Representatives
Constituency Member Member Party
Akoko North East/Akoko North West Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo APC
Akoko South East/Akoko South West Adejoro Adeogun APC
Akure North/Akure South Vacant
Idanre/Ifedore Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye APC
Ilaje/Eseodo Kolade Victor Akinjo PDP
Ile-oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Mayowa Akinfolarin APC
Irele/Okitipupa Gboluga Dele Ikengboju PDP
Ondo East/Ondo West Abiola Makinde APC
Owo/Ose Oluwatimehin Adelegbe APC
The Website
ondostate.gov.ng
Major Cities
Akure, Ondo Town
Prominent Places
Idanre Forest Reserve
Igbo Oludumare
Smokin Hills Golf Resort
Cave of Ashes(Iwo Eleeru)
Owo Museum of Antiques
Idanre Hills
Mineral Resources
Granite, Marble, Gold, Gemstone, Clay, Diorite, and Lignite.
The population
Population (2006 census)
• Total 3,460,877[
Postal Code
340001
Culture and tourism
Idanre Forest Reserve
Igbo Oludumare
Smokin Hills Golf Resort
Cave of Ashes(Iwo Eleeru)
Owo Museum of Antiques
Idanre Hills
Notable People
Mo Abudu – media mogul
Gani Adams – activist and politician
Kayode Ajulo – Lawyer
King Sunny Adé – musician
Michael Ade-Ojo – business magnate
Adebayo Adefarati – former Governor Ondo State
Rotimi Adelola – former Secretary to the State Government
Tayo Adenaike – painter
Ilesanmi Adesida – physicist
Akintunde Aduwo – former Governor Western Region/Navy Vice
Rotimi Akeredolu – politician
Akintunde Akinwande – engineering professor
Yemi Alade – musician
Funmi Aragbaye – gospel singer
Bamidele Aturu – human rights activist
Akinyelure Patrick Ayo – banker, politician
Reekado Banks – singer, songwriter
Robert Ajayi Boroffice – politician
Hosea Ehinlanwo – former Senator
Gani Adams – activist and politician
Kayode Ajulo – Lawyer
King Sunny Adé – musician
Michael Ade-Ojo – business magnate
Adebayo Adefarati – former Governor Ondo State
Rotimi Adelola – former Secretary to the State Government
Tayo Adenaike – painter
Ilesanmi Adesida – physicist
Akintunde Aduwo – former Governor Western Region/Navy Vice
Olusegun Agagu – former Governor Ondo state
Rotimi Akeredolu – politician
Akintunde Akinwande – engineering professor
Yemi Alade – musician
Funmi Aragbaye – gospel singer
Bamidele Aturu – human rights activist
Akinyelure Patrick Ayo – banker, politician
Reekado Banks – singer, songwriter
Robert Ajayi Boroffice – politician
Hosea Ehinlanwo – former Senator
Languages
The ethnic composition of Ondo State is largely from the Yoruba subgroups of the Idanre, Akoko, The Edo speaking, Akure, Ikale, Ilaje, Ondo, and Owo peoples. Ijaw people, such as the Apoi, Furupagha and Arogbo populations, inhabit the coastal areas, and a sizeable number of the Ondo State people who speak a variant of the Yoruba language similar to the Ife dialect reside in Oke-Igbo. The vast majority of the population are Christians.
Institutions
Federal University of Technology Akure, Akure, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo and the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.