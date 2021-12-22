Singer Portable calls out Dancer Pocolee for hijacking his song & cornering the money Wizkid sprayed him (video)

Fast rising street-hop singer Portable, also known as Zazoo, has dragged dancer and hypeman Poco Lee for allegedly hijacking his song.

It will be recalled that Portable recently came into the limelight after he was introduced to Ace rapper Olamide by Poco Lee to make a song titled ‘ZaZoo Zehh’, a song that has racked up over three million streams on audiomack since its release and has easily become one of the buzzing songs for the festive season.

Upon the release of the song on the 14th of December 2021, it indicated Poco Lee as the owner of the song, indicating Portable and Olamide as featured acts.

In a surprising turn of events, Portable, in a trending video, has called out Poco Lee, stating that the dance hijacked the song from him and, as well as cornering the money, Afrobeats star Wizkid sprayed him at the recently-held Wizkid live concert.

Recall that a video trended online where Wizkid was seen spraying portable 100 dollar bills, according to portable Poco Lee picked the sum of 3000 dollars but remitted 600 dollars to him.

