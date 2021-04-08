87 killed and 191 injured as tribal violence escalates in West Darfur

Houses of the Abu Zar camp for displaced people in Sudan’s West Darfur burn, as tribal violence sparks again in Geneina.

Since Saturday, intercommunal vio lence has ravaged the West Darfur State Capital, with the number of casualties climbing,every day.

In their latest communiqué, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors has established new victims of the fighting, pushing the latest death toll to 87, and the number of injured people to 191.

According to the UN humanitarian affairs agency, the latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people.

Fighting ensued between the Rizeigat and Masalit tribes, both of them mobilizing armed men.

Monday evening, the sudanese authorities declared a state of emergency and sent military personnel to the West Darfur Region, in the hope to bring the situation under control.

Health agencies have reported the Sultan Tajuddin medical complex had been attacked by armed men carrying rocket-launchers.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said armed men opened fire Wednesday on vehicles carrying healthcare workers heading to U.N. warehouses in Genena. No causalities were reported from that shooting, it said.

Several health facilities were also attacked, and medical workers still faced difficulties in transporting the wounded to hospitals, the group added.

