Interest rate has doubled in July alone to 200% with annual rate of inflation rising above 190%.

The coin called “Mosi-oa-Tunya” means “The Smoke Which Thunders”. It refers to Victoria Falls, on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

According to the country’s central bank the coins will be priced at the international market rate with each going for an ounce of gold plus 5% for production costs.

Sourced from Africa Feeds