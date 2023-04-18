Zimbabwean prophet warns church members against playing Tekno’s song, ‘Pana’

Uebert Angel, a Zimbabwean prophet and founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry in the United Kingdom, has warned his congregation against listening to Tekno’s hit song ‘Pana’.

In a now-viral video from a sermon in his church, the prophet argued that the lyrics of ‘Pana’ contain a hidden message that can negatively impact listeners’ “spirits.”

He made reference to the phrase “big cassava” in ‘Pana’, which seemed to be a metaphor for a huge reproductive organ.

He said even if listeners don’t consciously understand the meaning of the lyrics, their spirits may still be affected by the message, which he believes can be detrimental to their spiritual wellbeing.

“I don’t want to minister these things about Nigerian Afrobeats. I can show you songs that when you listen to them, you go like wait a minute how can this song be a good song?” Angel said.

“Have you listened to ‘Pana’ by Tekno? Oh you know the song? They say you like cassava, I have big cassava, Nigerians are laughing, they know exactly what that is.

“He is talking about a big reproductive organ but if you’re not from there, you’re singing along and in your mind, since I don’t get it, your spirit gets it. The real you is your spirit, it already got it and your spirit is already tuning into that drum of cassavas.”

‘Pana’ was released by Tekno in 2016. The video of the hit song has raked in over 194 million views in nearly seven years.

Sourced From Nigerian Music