Zazoo singer Portable acquires new car, appreciates Olamide, Poco Lee

Fast rising Nigerian street sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has acquired a new car.

He took to his Instagram page on Thursday to announce his new ‘whip’ as he appreciated his senior colleagues, Olamide and Poco Lee.

The street sensation is currently making waves with his ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hit in which he featured award-winning singer, Olamide, and Poco Lee.

Announcing his new car, Portable wrote, “Awon fans ti boo cardi o . Big love and appreciation to my benefactors @olamide @poco_lee , @kogbagidi for showing me to the world . New whip for the road . Coming to shutdown all shows. Zaaazo.”

See post below:

This comes two days after the singer alleged that Poco Lee claimed ownership of the song and also collected his money.

Reacting to the claim, music promoter, Kogbagidi had vented at the up and coming singer for his accusations.

Portable then apologised to Poco Lee, Kogbagidi, and Olamide, leading to an end of the short-term rift.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music