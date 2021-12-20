Yusuf Buhari: The ‘Taliban’ Of Daura! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

The newly turbaned Talban of Daura, Yusuf Buhari, bears striking resemblance to his father. President Muhammadu Buhari’s look-alike son had been in the news for few scandals. Compared to the sons of Generals Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and the late Sani Abacha Yusuf is world’s apart in terms of abuse of power, corruption or involvement in scandals that tend to damage the image of the presidential family. To the best of our knowledge Yusuf is not given to ostentatious lifestyle. As the only son of the retired General Yusuf Buhari knows that his comportment must match the Buhari persona.







Unlike the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, whose sons and daughters (especially Gbenga and Iyabo) are often associated with fiscal or moral scandals (some shamefully bordering on sex) or Ibrahim Babangida whose sons were once accused of playing god or abuse of privilege or the late Sani Abacha whose sons aided and abetted his murderous dictatorship, nay kleptocracy, President Buhari inculcated the spirit of moderation in his children. Or so it seems.

Take the abominable allegation by Gbenga, Obasanjo’s second son, that his father had sexual relations with his wife, Mojisola for example. Some years ago Gbenga and his estranged wife were locked in a divorce litigation at the Lagos High Court. Gbenga was, through his lawyers, praying the court to dissolve the seven-year-old marriage, doubting the paternity of the fruits of the wedlock! Due to the presidential favours (contracts) Mojisola received when Obasanjo was President Gbenga believed rightly or wrongly that the father must have had a carnal knowledge of his wife!

During Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency Mohammed Abacha was arrested in 1999 and held for more than three years over charges of murder and financial crimes. During that period in time over 100 charges of money laundering and corruption were preferred against Abacha junior by the federal government in Abuja.

Then during ‘Babacracy’ the Nigerian government had reportedly said a deal had been reached with the Abacha family for their return of over US $1 billion in state funds in return for Mohammed Abacha’s freedom. But in the end they allegedly reneged on that soft-landing deal! The Malabu oil and gas scandal equally had Mohammed Abacha as one those involved.

