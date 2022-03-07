Your performance brought spotlight to Nigeria, Africa, Buhari greets Pete Edochie @75

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has said veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa with his performance.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this while greeting the actor on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari joins entertainers in the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood, in celebrating with veteran actor, scriptwriter and movie producer, Pete Edochie, on his 75th birthday.

“President Buhari congratulates the renowned actor for the many pioneering and motivating roles in the entertainment industry, hitting the limelight in the 80s as Okonkwo in the screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, where his superlative performance brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa.

“The President notes that Edochie’s background of living and working extensively in various parts of the country and the world, after serving the government as staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation and Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, greatly shaped his global outlook and influenced his interpretation of roles as a thespian.

“Congratulating Edochie, the usually stereotyped actor as king and father in movies, President Buhari affirms that his role in the founding and growing of Nollywood as one of biggest entertainment industries in the world deserves commendation, especially in incubating younger professionals and nurturing talents like his son, Yul Edochie.”

The President prayed that the Almighty God will crown the award-winning actor, who has many international recognitions, with good health and strength to keep serving the nation.

