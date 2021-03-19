Young people of the Congo speak on longtime President Nguesso before vote

Young people in Congo-Brazzaville comment on 77-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has governed the country for 36 years and is running for another term in Sunday’s election.

Youth under 25, the majority of the country’s five million inhabitants, have only known the old president in power, like their parents since 1979, aside from a break between 1992 and 1997.

“My advice would be that all young people to vote for Denis Sassou Nguesso for president,” saidChristophe, a footballer.

“Sassou means peace, since he maintains peace in the country. Even if there isn’t work, we get by.“said Mariela Mwanda, a resident.

“Whoever is elected, let him come with a job, I work, I need to have something to feed my children, let him fix the country.” opined Chadrel Nzingula, a street vendor.

If every other youth is vouching for Sassou Nguesso, Franck who lives in Brazzaville, is however of the not of the same opinion, he says his strategy is rather unhealthy.

“How do you solve the problems of the youth when you are not able to give them work, when you are not able to give them bread. That is a real problem. I think that President Sassou Nguesso is surfing on a trend that is for me rather unhealthy to go through the youth to be get the numbers in the elections.”

In 2015, the country staged a referendum on removing a 70-year age limit and a ban on presidents serving more than two terms.

The move paved the way for Sassou Nguesso to secure a third term in elections in March 2016 that were marred by bloodshed.

