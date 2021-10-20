You embody Nigerian youths government fear, Peter Okoye hails DJ Switch

Iconic Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has shown that he is proud of his employee, DJ Switch as he has described her as a ‘treasure of inest…

Iconic Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has shown that he is

proud of his employee, DJ Switch as he has described her as a ‘treasure of

inestimable value’.

Born Obianuju Catherine Udeh, the popular disc jockey was

the official DJ of Peter Okoye. However, the DJ gained more prominence last

year when she took to her Instagram page to do a live coverage that showed

protesters being shot at by personnel of the Nigerian army at the Lekki Toll

Gate during the #EndSARS protest that rocked the nation last year.

While most Nigerians praised her for her braveness, the DJ

has claimed that she is on the run from the Nigerian government.

The DJ and social crusader during her speech at the Oslo

Freedom Forum referred to Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s 1977 hit song, Zombie, where

she likened the Nigerian Army to Zombies, tagging them as ‘mindless zombies

following idiotic orders.’

However, her boss while referencing her speech stated that

she is an embodiment of a Nigerian youth the government is afraid of.

Okoye wrote, “Just listening to this speech by this treasure

of inestimable value. I’m so so proud of you @djswitch_You’re an embodiment of

a Nigerian Youth the Government are afraid of! Thank you for representing us

and making our voice heard! You are indeed a Heroin!

we will never forget what happened on the 20th of October

2020 #EndSars#ProtectDjswitch.” (sic).

Sourced From Nigerian Music