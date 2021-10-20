“Don’t Allow Anyone Record You No Matter How High You Are” – Singer Dencia Tells Ladies

Cameroonian-born singer, Reprudencia Sonkey, alias Dencia, has weighed in on the trending leaked sex tape of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dencia noted that the situation is an opportunity for ladies to learn not to allow themselves to be recorded by anyone including their husbands during the intimate moments even if they are high under the influence of alcohol.

According to Dencia, the internet is capable of traumatizing women which is why she went as far as kidnapping her man to delete messages between them from his phone.

Dencia also added that even if partners can be trusted, the partners may have other partners who can’t be trusted.

