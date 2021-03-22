X-Ray of Femi Fani-Kayode: Sahara Reporters & Punch Investigations On His Abuse Of His Domestic Workers By Chidi Cali

X-Ray of Femi Fani-Kayode: Sahara Reporters & Punch Investigations On His Abuse of his Domestic Workers. – Chidi Cali.

Sahara Reporters Investigated this story in 2020 and now Punch Newspapers with different batch of workers.

It is disheartening watching the agony, sexual abuse and dehumanisation recounted by the domestic workers of the former Nigerian Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) in the Punch videos.

The shock and disappointment was part of the reason I initially refused to post the video when Punch Newspapers published them in their social media platforms.

I heard some people demonising the victims of this inhuman act, handful did suggest that the battered estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu may be responsible for these workers confessions.









While others were asking for the video where the victims were sexually assaulted, stripped naked, flogged or locked up in the police detention.

One wonders if victims of rape or sexual molestation carries cameras to record their attackers? I don’t know how it will be possible for an adult that was forcefully stripped naked in the presence of 5-20 people to muster courage to pick up Camera to record herself and her attackers.

Have common sense left our society this quick?

While I have no interest judging who is right or otherwise, but it apparent that these workers were dehumanised.

All of the domestic workers that appeared in the Punch Newspapers videos confirmed a similar pattern of abuse by their employer using Bodyguards, VIP Police, locked at police stations, and harassed, as also revealed in Sahara Reporters investigation publication in 2020.

Those blaming Femi Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, a victim herself, may either trying to divert the attention of Nigerians from this heinous crime or they are naturally callous and demonic.

Sahara Reporter’s investigation was published in 2020 when the couple were living in peace together, and how can the estranged wife force workers to confess their maltreatment and abuse by FFK as that time.

It is important to note that the batch of workers that Sahara Reporters spoke with are different from the batch that went to Punch to share their stories and not minding that some of them worked at different periods, their confessions mirrors each other.

A reasonable society will be demanding for the Inspector General of Police to start immediate investigation on this case. The IG of police must also stop FFK from using the Police or any related security to harass these victims or the reporters and allow him to go to court.

We must encourage the boldness of these domestic workers that conquered their fear, pain and shame to expose this crime. They may not be our blood relative, but we are related with their pain.

Chidi Cali is UK Based Forensic expert and a Fraud Examiner.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters