Sports 

World Cup qualifiers: Saturday's scores and stats


  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continued across two continents
  • Turkey made history with Norway win, Croatia and the Netherlands bounce back
  • Preliminary action concluded with more matches in the Concacaf zone

After some shocks and stunning performances on Wednesday and Thursday, qualifying for Qatar 2022 resumed in the UEFA and Concacaf zones on Saturday.

Turkey continued their fine form and won their first two World Cup qualifiers of a campaign for the first time in their history, while Croatia and the Netherlands both bounced back after opening-match losses.

There were plenty of goals across the six Concacaf matches with St. Kitts and Nevis, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Suriname all boasting perfect records after two matches.

Sourced from FIFA

