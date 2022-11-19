World Cup: Full Moroccan squad lands in Qatar ahead of Sunday’s opener

The full Moroccan squad landed in Doha, Qatar, Thursday (Nov. 17).

Some of the players had arrived earlier this week but the entire team reunited in the United Arab Emirates to play a friendly game against Georgia.

Their 3-0 win is a good omen. Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, who scored the second goal against Georgia, returned from exile following ex-coach Vahid Halilhodzic’s exit three months before the Qatar showpiece event.

The new coach Walid Regragui looks forwad to the 1st world Cup hosted by an Arab nation.

“Yes, of course. One time in history it’s an Arabic country to organize this World Cup. It’s good for Morocco to come here in Qatar, good country, good people. And Inshallah, we make proud Qatari people, Arabic people and also African people. Inshallah, for a good show.”

Morocco is playing in its sixth World Cup after debuting in 1970. It became the first African team to reach the knockout round in 1986.

The Atlas Lions will kick off their tournament on November 23 against 2018 runners-up Croatia in Group F, before facing Belgium four days later and Canada on December 1st.

Sourced from Africanews