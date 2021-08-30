You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ becomes the most Shamazed song in America

Village Reporter ,

Earlier on the aforementioned date, a Twitter account, operated by Shazam wrote that, “Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States.”

This comes after Wizkid’s celebrated Justin Bieber-aided remix became the first Nigerian song to chart in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, at No. 16. The song achieved that feat by climbing 28 places, from 44. In less than a year, Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ becomes the second African song to hit a milestone on Shazam.

In Q4 2020, Master KG‘s ‘Jerusalema’ became the most Shazamed song in the world.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Becomes First African Song On Apple Music Top 30 Chart Kylie Jenner sings along to Wizkid’s song Essence Man breaks up with girlfriend over WizKid’s song ‘Essence’ with Justin Bieber Canadian singer Justin Bieber vibes to Wizkid’s song Essence in video, fans gush

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.