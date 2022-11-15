Wizkid’s Apple Music Live set was a show-stopper, as expected

On November 14, Apple Music aired an exclusive live performance by Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, which was nothing short of a phenomenal display by the Grammy-winner.

Apple Music announced that Wizkid’s live performance of his fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ will be accessible on the platform in three days, following the release of the album on November 11, 2022.

Wizkid Apple Music Live began at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 14th, with Producer, artist, and DJ Juls opening for him with an outstanding hour-long concert of vintage African and international music.

Fans who had come to see Wizkid perform songs from his new album applauded enthusiastically when he took the stage an hour later. Rolling back the years, he gave the audience a performance of some of his classic songs, such as ‘Soco,’ ‘Caro,’ ‘Don’t Dull,’ ‘Fever,’ and ‘Ojuelegba,’ to name a few.

Wizkid performed “Bad To Me,” “Money and Love,” and “Balance” from the album “More Love, Less Ego.” In addition, he introduced Ayra Starr for their duet “2 Sugar.”

[Thread] Catch the best moments at Big Wiz’s beautiful Apple Music show right here. 🔥👇🏾 1. Frames (Who’s Gonna Know) – Big Wiz pic.twitter.com/x0r8gRF6Dc — WeTalkSound (WTS) (@wetalksound) November 14, 2022

Wizkid, backed by DJ Tunez and a live band with backing vocalists, performed a stellar live rendition of the songs off his new album.

The hour-long performance that took place in London was televised around the world, and Apple Music users were able to view the show via the application.

Wizkid is preparing for his appearance at the legendary Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2022, and his Apple Music Live performance gave fans a preview of what to expect.

Sourced From Nigerian Music