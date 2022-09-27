Wizkid To Perform At Apple Music Live Concert In London

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid is set headline a special performance at London’s Roundhouse for Apple Music Live.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid shared in a statement. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

The concert is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 27. The Grammy-winning musician’s performance will also be available to stream in 165 countries.

The “Bad To Me” singer will become the latest artist to collaborate with Apple Music for such concerts after Lil Durk, Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige.

