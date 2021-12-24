Wizkid, Tems’ ‘Essence’ rated 5th best song in 2021





‘Essence’ by Nigeria’s Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, featuring fast-rising singer, Temilade Openiyi, a.k.a. Tems, has been rated the number 5th best song for 2021.

The song was voted number 5 in the BBC’s “poll of polls” that combined the results of 30 critics’ end-of-year lists published by the most influential music magazines, blogs, newspapers and broadcasters from across the world.

Records were assigned points based on their position in each list, with the number one album/song getting 20 points, the number two album/song receiving 19 points and so on.





In total, critics named 190 albums among their favourites, from Paul Weller’s 16th studio album, Fat Pop (Volume One), to Girl In Red’s debut, If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

Little Simz became the first British artist to top the chart since its inception in 2015. She was nominated for four Brit Awards at the weekend.

More than 200 songs were in contention for the best single list; with Wizkid emerging as the first Nigerian artist to make the countdown. His flirtatious Afrobeat anthem, ‘Essence’, placed 5th.





Recall, the duo of Wizkid and Tems recently got the crowd buzzing at the O2 Arena in London as they performed the hit song, ‘Essence’.

The O2 Arena, which has a capacity to hold 20,000 persons, was filled up as excited fans sang along during the performance.

The performance took place at Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ concert at the arena.

That was the second time Wizkid and Tems would be performing ‘Essence’ together on stage.

The duo performed ‘Essence’ together for the first time on stage in the United States in October 2021.

The song, which American singer Justin Beiber described as ‘song of the summer’, achieved an outstanding feat, as it reached platinum status barely a month after it was certified gold in the US.

According to the BRITS Certified Awards website, songs are awarded platinum status when they achieve 600,000 units of sales. The records are awarded the gold status for 400,000 units and silver for 200,000 units, but this would be based on Official Charts Company data.

For the 2022 Grammys award, Wizkid was nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category for “Essence”.

In July, the song became the first Nigerian song to crack the highly coveted music chart, Billboard, and the third in Africa.

Billboard made the announcement and verification on their official Billboard Charts Instagram page @billboard, where they said “Essence” debuted at No. 82 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list”.

According to the post, it is also verified that this is Tem’s first chart appearance.

“@wizkidayo’s “Essence,” featuring @temsbaby, debuts at No. 82 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart,” Billboard said.

Wizkid’s third chart entry followed the success of ‘One Dance’ which peaked at No. 1 in 2016.





