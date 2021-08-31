Wizkid hit becomes most Shazamed song in US





The hit song Essence by Wizkid has become the most Shazamed song in the United States.

Shazam, the app used to identify songs, tweeted the news and its congratulations to the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar:

The track was released last October on Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album – and also features Nigerian singer Tems.





A remix released earlier this month included Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, which has also boosted its popularity, reports the BBC.

Essence was won critical appreciation – and was included in former US President Barack Obama’s top 30 songs of 2020:





Sourced From Nigerian Music