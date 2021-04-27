William and Kate drive tractor during farm visit

1 hour ago

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, drove tractors and petted lambs on a visit to a farm in County Durham, UK, Tuesday (27 APRIL 2021). The royal couple – who celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday – popped on their Wellington boots to look inside the barns and enjoy the wide-open fields of the family-run Darlington farm. The duke and duchess both had a chance to drive a tractor – and later enjoyed playing with lambs. After the trip, William and Kate traveled to Durham to meet people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project – a charity helping those with additional needs across the county.

Sourced from Africanews