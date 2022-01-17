Why do Nigerian Musicians make more money on Youtube than the Ghanaian musicians ? See more

Kindly click on the ‘follow’ button at the top right before you read this piece of article . JUKELAFRICA will give you the top notch articles.

Nigerian musicians seem to trend more these days than the Ghanaian musicians. They seem to have learnt their craft into detail than we may know . I however had to research one aspect of the music trade in two different markets ; the Ghanaian and the Nigerian .

The and volume of subscribers of our Ghanaian musicians are quite amazing for a country with 30million people . Nigeria, on the other hand , have more than 200million people ; more than six times the Ghanaian market. It is worth noting that the bigger the market, the more the views or subscribers translating to more money .

Ghanaian Musicians are putting in their best but there is still more room for improvement. Whilst Yaw Tog’s youtube channel had more than 160,000 subscribers, one of my favourite musicians , Samini had 70,000 plus subscribers. Life is but a race ; Ghanaians must support their own market first . Ghanaians must also support by subscribing to the YouTube channels of our Ghanaian musicians .

– Advertisement –





Most Nigerian musicians had almost twice that of the top Ghanaian musicians.

Ranking of Nigerian Musicians

No. 1. Davido

Davido led in Nigeria by 2.83million YouTube subscribers

No. 2.

Burna Boy was second with 2.32million YouTube subscribers

No. 3.

WizKid was third placed with 2.23 million subscribers.

Nigerians are really doing a great work!

Well, per my scrutiny , no Ghanaian musician met even 1 million subscribers yet .

The Ranking of Ghanaian musicians;

No. 3. Stonebuoy

Stonebuoy is a renowned dance hall artiste who usually blends nice videos with great lyrics and rhythms . He is usually noted for making nice beats with his mouth and many music lovers admire that . He came third with 562k YouTube subscribers. His music with Davido ‘Activate’ seems to be his most viewed music with 8.8million views and this is applaudable due to Stonebuoy’s high business sense.

No.2 is Shattawale

Shattawale is a very popular dance hall artiste who is noted to have recently filled the 40,000 capacity stadium . He has 798k subscribers and his most viewed music is “taking over ” featuring the militants . This song had more than 16 million views and it remains one of Shatta Wale’s biggest hit songs. I am sure more hit songs are on the way .

No 1. Sarkodie-

Sarkodie is the best Ghanaian musician on you tube considering his achievements of 821k subscribers. His song with Castro ,Adonai was his best with more than 84million views. Sarkodie seems to be the best in the game .

Our Ghanaian Musicians should never lose focus but must look out to produce more hit tracks with nice videos and they will be ready to reach the top .

The reasons why Nigerian Musicians make more money on you tube than the Ghanaian musicians are

1. Their population of 200m people gives them a bigger market .

2. Nigerians invest more in their craft than their Ghanaian counterparts .

3. Nigerians export their music to expose them to a bigger audience . No wonder, Davido easily fills bigger theatres in UK than our Ghanaian artistes .

4. Nigerians love and support their own music a bit more than their Ghanaian counterparts.

With God’s Grace and Hardwork , our Ghanaian musicians will make more feats world wide. I wish all Musicians whether Ghanaians or Nigerians the very best in their endeavours for we are all one people .

Kindly follow JUKELAFRICA for more . I sincerely love all our readers for taking time to read our articles . I will continue to assure you that we will provide you with the best .

Content created and supplied by: JUKELAFRICA (via Opera

News )