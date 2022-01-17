Chukwuka Monye Joins 2023 Presidential Race, Says A Better Nigeria Is Within Reach

Change management expert, Chukuwuka Monye has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Monye declared his candidature on Saturday in Asaba, Delta state capital, where he outlined a three-point strategy for the country’s transformation: security, institutional changes, and job creation.

The technocrat encouraged Nigerians to stay the course, as their dream of a better country is within reach.

He also added that he is uniquely positioned by age and experience to serve as a bridge-builder for the nation to realise the desired future.

“I represent a generation that desires opportunities to express their innovative capacities. I represent a generation that desires justice, peace and equity,” he said.

“I represent a generation that excels and has attempted to create the best we can, despite the limited empowerment we have received. I represent a generation that believes that a global economy can be created out of things that we are passionate about such as music, arts and technology.”

Monye lamented the rising poverty in Nigeria, saying 83 million people live in poverty.

He stated that the nation’s foundational structures are “on the verge of collapsing, with institutions such as justice, education, health, and the security infrastructure unable to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians”.

