Why Buhari Won’t Fire Pantami, By Bayo Oluwasanmi

As the leader goes so goes the nation. The coming of dictator General Muhammadu Buhari brings along ancient evils. Under a bad president things go sour. The heart and skill of a president will always tremendously affect life of the people under his direction.

Good president draws loyalty from the people. Bad president draws rebellion from the people. Good president enjoys peace within the country. Bad president suffer turmoil within the country. Good president is affirmed by the people. Bad president is rebuked by the people. Good president enjoys prosperity. Bad president often endures natural disasters and war. Good president opposes evil people and evil things. Bad president opposes good people and good things. As evidenced by his six-year rule, Buhari is a BAD president.







Buhari’s Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami was verbally roasted by infuriated Nigerians over his fiery Islamic teachings of religious bigotry and extremism. Majority of Nigerians have called for his resignation or be fired by Buhari.

Buhari won’t fire Pantami because: Buhari and Isa Pantami are the same. Both are terrorists. Both are jihadists. Both are defenders of Sharia. Both are for Islamization of Nigeria. Both are out to exterminate Yorubas and Igbos. Flashing his trademark sickening smiles, Buhari said: “I will continue to show openly and inside me total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria. He added: “God willing, we will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of the Sharia in the country.”

Pantami: “We are happy whenever unbelievers are being killed. But Sharia does not allow us to kill them without a reason. Our zeal should not take precedence over our obedience for the sacred war.” In his praise of Osama Bin Laden, the late founder of al-Qaeda and Saudi Arabia-born global terrorist, and his views on Osama’s killing of innocent unbelievers, he said although he conceded that Bin Laden was liable to mistakes because he was human. “I still consider him as a better Muslim than myself.”

If Gumi, Pantami, and other Fulani terrorists were Yoruba or Igbo, Buhari would have arrested, detained, prosecuted, and jailed them. Till tomorrow, Omoyele Sowore the anti-corruption crusader is still being detained in Abuja till tomorrow for calling for good governance. Attempts have been made twice to arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo, Igboho Oosa for defending his own people.

Buhari and Pantami are ardent believers in jihadism and Islamization of Nigeria. This is dear to their hearts. It is not a momentary madness. It’s a carefully choreographed plan. Pantami is not going anywhere soon. Like Buhari and Pantami apologists would argue, “Aren’t we glad the two terrorists came our way?”

Sourced From Sahara Reporters