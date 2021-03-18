Who Get Ear Vol. 127: Here are the 10 Nigerian songs you need to play this week

Welcome to another installment of ‘Who Get Ear,’ Pulse’s flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 123rd installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria‘s Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria‘s Instagram stories.

You can check Vol. 126 here. This week, we feature Odumodublvck, Idahams, Diteh, Folz and more.

Pick of the week: Odumodublvck – Shogologobangoshe

Moment of the week: TBD

Here are our picks of the week;

Odumodublvck – Shogologobangoshe

Opening with a commentary about how members of the Nigerian government hoarded palliatives, the record follows the concept of false accusation after an instance of violence protest.

Ninety – Touch and Follow

You can play the EP HERE.

Touch and Follow’ gives a vocal account of a lovestruck lad and his object of obsession. In literal terms, touch and follow are associated with hypnosis and supernatural manipulation, forming the metaphorical concept of this Echo The Guru produced joint.

Idahams featuring Falz – Man on Fire (Remix)

The remix shines light on the misconception placed on people as a result of their choice of work, style and behaviour, with Idahams offering critics advice – “Drink water, mind your business, use that energy for yourself…”

Falz being the rapper he is, brings his signature wit and charm to the track, fitting into the song’s narrative while maintaining the same song scheme that made it such a well-received anthem.

Diteh – Closer

On an Afro-swing record, Diteh wants his lover to pull closer to him. With vocals similar to Moelogo, Diteh stands out. He is also similar to Ogranya.

Jubril – Heartsong

Produced by Willz, this R&B with piercing piano Ballad chords is an appeal to a distant, errant or flailing lover. At times, Jubril sounds like a lovechild of Timi Dakolo and Moelogo.

Folz – Only You

Folz sounds like Lil5ive + Barry Jhay, with a deeper voice. This record creates lamba by way of love.

Veinz – D.S.M.F

Trap drums in a way Kanye West, Kid Cudi or Lido would make it.

Ogbologbo-Illegal-Bandit – Igbalode

“Olowo l’aye mo…” means “Only the rich gets recognized.”

On this record, the artist discusses money and the imperative nature of success.

Xino Ranking – Mango Ft Eeskay

A Dancehall record with the soul of love.

OGBlac – T.W.I.M.C (To Whom It May Concern)

An R&B track, it sees OGBlac sing about the inevitability of his success.

Sourced From Nigerian Music