African Development Bank launches $2.5 billion 0.875% Global Benchmark due 23 March 2026

The African Development Bank, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA/AAA (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch/Japan Credit Rating, all stable), has launched and priced a $2.5 billion 5-year Global Benchmark bond due 23 March 2026, its first $ benchmark of the year.

The new transaction represents AfDB’s largest 5-year $ Global Benchmark ever issued, as well as its largest orderbook achieved for a 5-year benchmark transaction. With the final orderbook closing in excess of $3.6 billion (excluding Joint Lead Managers (JLM) interest), and 72 investors participating, the success of this 5-year transaction is a clear vote of confidence from investors in AfDB’s AAA credit. Global asset managers and bank treasuries were key contributors to the strong dynamic of the transaction and played a key role in its success, illustrating their solid partnership with the AfDB.

The AfDB’s mandate for a 5-year $ Global Benchmark was announced on Monday 15 March, at 12.04pm London time with Initial Pricing Thoughts (IPTs) released at mid-swaps + 6 basis points (bps) area. The deal enjoyed robust investor demand from the outset as Indications of Interest (IOIs) from AfDB’s high quality investor base accumulated at a rapid pace, exceeding $2.4 billion (excluding JLM interest) overnight.

Books officially opened the following morning Tuesday 16 March, at 8.09am London time. Off the back of the large and high-quality IOIs, price guidance was revised to mid-swaps + 5bps area. The orderbook continued to grow throughout the morning, with investor demand approaching $3.4 billion by 10.50am London time, which allowed to set the spread at mid-swaps + 5bps. This level represents a new issue concession of only 1bp versus estimated fair value.

At 2.06pm London time, the quality of the orderbook allowed the transaction to be launched with a size of $2.5 billion, as the final orderbook closed in excess of $3.6 billion (excluding JLM interest).

Shortly thereafter at 3.37pm London time, the transaction officially priced at mid-swaps + 5bps, equivalent to a reoffer yield of 0.949% and a spread of 13.5bps vs the on-the-run 5-year US Treasury.