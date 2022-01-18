WATCH: Barzini releases new video for, ‘Beautiful Ones’

Shot in the hills of Nsukka by Chikezie for Qtoz media, the video has been well received by music lovers worldwide as well as critics, hitting a record 50k+ views on YouTube in two days.

Known for his electrifying live performances, Barzini describes himself as a musician first and foremost, refusing to be put in a descriptive box by critics and fans alike. He is set to release another project this year.

Alongside his music, he also hosts a weekly podcast titled The DIY Artiste Podcast, which is ready for a second season. On it, he chronicles his journey as an independent musician while providing support for artists like himself.

Stream below;

