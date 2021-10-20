VIDEO: ‘Who ordered Lekki shooting?’ — Tiwa Savage asks in song to mark #EndSARSMemorial

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, has reignited the debate on “who ordered the shooting of protesters at the Lekki tollgate last year” in a sh…

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, has reignited the debate on

“who ordered the shooting of protesters at the Lekki tollgate last year” in a

short song to commemorate the first #EndSARS anniversary.

On the night of October 2020, operatives of the Nigerian

army had opened fire on unarmed protesters at the protest ground.

The incident has remained a topic of heated controversy

since then.

There have been conflicting reports on the casualties after

the shooting which continues to attract global attention.

Nigerians have also continued to demand the identity of

those who directed the soldiers to shoot the protesters.

At the time, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, had

blamed it on “forces beyond his direct control”.

The army had also denied being responsible while the federal

government said it would investigate the tragic incident.

But DJ Switch, the entertainer who filmed the shooting on

the night, had tackled Sanwo-Olu, asking him to tell the “truth about the

incident.”

A year after the incident, Nigerians have taken to the

streets to celebrate those who reportedly lost their lives during the shooting.

In a short song to mark the #EndSARSMemorial, Tiwa Savage

called on authorities to reveal who ordered the shooting of protesters.

“Don’t end our lives… We will not forget, this is not the

end. Who gave the order, who gave the order? We’ll not forget…,” she can heard

singing.

She also accompanied the video with a terse post which read:

“Who? 20.10.20”

The ‘Koroba’ singer has been in the news since a clip of her

intimate moment with her new lover surfaced online.

Watch the video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music