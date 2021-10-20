Nigerian star on raise Snazzy has released his single off his debut ep titled ‘Mars’

Born Michael Alozie, the 18-year-old vocalist started his musical journey in 2017, with a vision to be a rapstar, Snazzy actually found a balance in the gift of his dynamic artistry, whilst drifting in between Afrobeats, Trap, Emo/Cloud Rap & Afro-Pop.

His new single “SELUNA” off the “MARS” EP just released 15th October 2021 and is currently the song of the week in afrobeats Nigerian Charts and is also making waves across the country, he is inching towards making a name for himself in the Afrobeats scene.

From backup vocals on Joeboy’s standout single “Police”, to songwriting credits on Laycon’s EP ‘Shall We Begin?’, Snazzy has managed to utilise his artistry to the fullest in such a short period of time.

New song titled “SELUNA” off his debut EP “MARS” Snazzy put in his pain talking about Commitment and heartbreak, Seluna is an expression of a committed love through the dedication of the ultimate romantic. The track sees an impressive rap singing switch from new comer Snazzy Produced by TYM, Seluna sets the tone and it’s marked as song of the week.

Snazzy must have an interesting love life.

It’s not all gloomy though. Snazzy is positive on “SELUNA”

During an interview Snazzy said his upcoming Ep will describe who he is, At just 18 years old, Snazzy’s talent promises to elevate Nigerian music and upraise it to new levels all over the globe.

Link to stream/download Seluna below.

#FeaturedPost

Sourced From Nigerian Music