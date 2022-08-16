VIDEO: Tiwa Savage rocks n@k3d dress to UK concert after-party

Tiwa Savage, the award-winning Nigerian songstress, has been seen in a video wearing a bare-bottomed outfit to an after-party. On Sa…

Tiwa Savage, the award-winning Nigerian songstress, has been

seen in a video wearing a bare-bottomed outfit to an after-party.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old singer headlined the historic

O2 Brixton Academy Arena in London, the United Kingdom.

The concert was the final leg of her European tour for

‘Water and Garri’, her 2021 extended play (EP).

After delighting her fans at the concert, Tiwa attended the

after-party, wearing a black see-through bare-bottomed outfit.

In the viral video, the ‘Somebody Son’ crooner is seen

trying to use her hands to cover the revealing parts of the dress while dancing

at the party.

The gown is specifically made to cover her private regions.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

