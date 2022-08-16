Buhari brought religion, ethnicity and sectionalism to a level that is almost destroying Nigeria – Bishop Ighele
<!–
https://149520306.v2.pressablecdn.com/wp-content/plugins/blockquote-pack-pro/includes/libs/better-framework/assets/js/html5shiv.min.js?ver=3.15.0
https://149520306.v2.pressablecdn.com/wp-content/plugins/blockquote-pack-pro/includes/libs/better-framework/assets/js/respond.min.js?ver=3.15.0
<!– https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-ad-0.1.js –>
<!–window.gsc=window.gsc||function(){
(gsc.q=gsc.q||[]).push(arguments)
}; –>