VIDEO: Singer Sammie Okposo, wife vacation in Mexico

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, on Wednesday revealed that he was vacationing with his wife, Ozioma, in Cancun, Mexico.

The singer shared a video of the trip on his Instagram page, where he hailed his wife as his “Queen.”

He wrote in the caption, “Me and my Queen. We outside. Chilling in Cancun, Mexico.”

In the video, the Wellu Wellu master, as he was fondly called, was on a boat cruise with his wife as they excitedly took pictures together.

Fans of the singer took to the comment section to hail the couple on the trip.

This comes a month after the singer received online backlashes when he publicly confessed to cheating on his wife with a woman he met in the United States.

The PUNCH earlier reported that Okposo suspended himself from ministry after he publicly apologised to his wife and family over the infidelity scandal.

In the heat of the public conversation on the alleged infidelity, he removed himself from public spaces by deactivating his social media platforms.

On his return to social media some weeks back, the singer took down the apology post, and made his account public again, adding that he wasn’t controlled by the flesh.

