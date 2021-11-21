VIDEO: Set aside ego, let’s helps Nigerians – Davido tells colleague
Famous Nigerian singer, Davido, has advised his colleagues
in the Nigerian entertainment industry to put aside their ego and help
Nigerians in need.
Davido said this in a recent video while giving reasons for
donating the sum of N250m to orphanages in Nigeria.
According to him, people suggested he keep the money to
himself but he decided to donate it because some people need the money more
than him.
In the video, he said: “To my colleagues in the industry,
let’s put our ego aside and see how we can help our people.
“I’m thinking of a fundraising event in Nigeria, so all my
colleagues and fellow musicians imagine if we could all come out and do this it
would be amazing.
“ I wouldn’t say I don’t need the money, I mean it’s a lot
but there are more people that need it more than me.”
Davido went further to reveal that he questioned himself
sometimes about his lifestyle of giving but these past few days have shown him
it’s worth it to be good.
“I used to question myself like, is being a good person even
worth it? People always questioned me for being too nice and accessible to
people and it got to a point I started thinking about it but these past few
days have shown me that no be by mouth,” Davido said.
VIDEO: