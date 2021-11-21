VIDEO: Set aside ego, let’s helps Nigerians – Davido tells colleague

Famous Nigerian singer, Davido, has advised his colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry to put aside their ego and help Nigerian…

Famous Nigerian singer, Davido, has advised his colleagues

in the Nigerian entertainment industry to put aside their ego and help

Nigerians in need.

Davido said this in a recent video while giving reasons for

donating the sum of N250m to orphanages in Nigeria.

According to him, people suggested he keep the money to

himself but he decided to donate it because some people need the money more

than him.

In the video, he said: “To my colleagues in the industry,

let’s put our ego aside and see how we can help our people.

“I’m thinking of a fundraising event in Nigeria, so all my

colleagues and fellow musicians imagine if we could all come out and do this it

would be amazing.

“ I wouldn’t say I don’t need the money, I mean it’s a lot

but there are more people that need it more than me.”

Davido went further to reveal that he questioned himself

sometimes about his lifestyle of giving but these past few days have shown him

it’s worth it to be good.

“I used to question myself like, is being a good person even

worth it? People always questioned me for being too nice and accessible to

people and it got to a point I started thinking about it but these past few

days have shown me that no be by mouth,” Davido said.

VIDEO:

