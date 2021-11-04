Video of Wande Coal, Davido’s new song leaks online + Video

It looks like singers Davido and Wande Coal are currently working on a new project.

In a leaked video shared online, Wande Coal and Davido, born David Adeleke, can be seen in a studio working with their close aides.

Though there are no details on the song title yet, its flow and beat sounds like a dance hall song.

Meanwhile, Davido has been featured in a number of tracks in recent times, and one of the most trending songs is the one he was featured in by Adekunle Gold, titled: “High.”

[embedded content]Sourced From Nigerian Music