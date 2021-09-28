Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Eedris Abdulkareem attacks Obasanjo again with new music “Still dey jaga jaga”

<!– –>

<!– –>

Popular controversial singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, delivers ‘part two’ of his song “Jaga Jaga” which was released in 2004.

Back then, he received some tongue lashing from the then president of the country, Olusegun Obasanjo, for the song.

He is back again with a second part of the song. He titles the new release “Still dey jaga jaga”.

He makes a direct attack on the former president with the video and the press release.

“General Olusegun Obasanjo, The Quintessential Administrator, the President who teaches his predecessors and successors The Art of Governance, the Only one who knows it all – he was a Nigerian PRESIDENT for EIGHT years, and twenty years or so earlier was a Military Head of State and Government of Nigeria!

“He’s born and raised in Abeokuta, the Yoruba city which houses this EYESORE. For so long he reigned and ruled, he had no landmark achievement in his hometown! Know why? He destroys all structures including the God-made Man; he never builds! (still Jagajaga).”

Watch video clip below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music