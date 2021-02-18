Valentine’s Day 2021 – Music Time in Africa

You are here

This show is all about love because Valentine’s Day is Sunday, February 14th. It enhances your Valentine vibe, no matter how you’re doing it. The top half of the hour is a playlist of romantic love songs from Kenya (Sauti Sol), Nigeria (Teni), Egypt (Hassan Shakosh), Tanzania (Zuchu), France (Tayc), Algeria (Djillali Djerdi), Democratic Republic of Congo (Lokua Kanza & Fally Ipupa), and one by the late Oliver Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe) recorded live during Heather Maxwell’s interview with him in 2013. In the bottom half of the hour, enjoy our sweet, Top 5 Valentine feature chosen by artists and fans from Africa and the US: Fancy Gadam, Aubrey Quana, Arliss Adou Veldhuizen, LTD BulBul and Kasiva Mutua. Each guest presents their favorite love song, along with personal Valentine’s Day shout-outs.

