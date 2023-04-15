US Star Timbaland Teary As Lady Plays His Song on His TikTok Live: “We Have to T…

A talented Nigeria lady, Stie Magik, is well on her way to becoming a superstar after getting discovered by US music star, Timbaland

The young lady participated in Timbalan’d talent exhibition show on TikTok live, and she caught his attention after playing one of her songs

Timbaland was driven to tears by her voice, and the music icon didn’t hesitate to ask her to get in touch immediately

It appears another talented Nigerian songbird, Stie Magik, is well on her way to getting discovered and becoming the next Afrobeats diva.

Timbaland teary as Nigerian lady plays her song for him.

Photo: @timbaland/@stie_magik

Source: UGC

Just recently, the 20-year-old lady joined other TikTok users to participate in a talent exhibition show by American music icon, Timbaland.

When it got to her turn to show what she has, Stie Magik played one of her songs for the music legend who was immediately hooked by her voice.

A trending video showing the beautiful exchange captured the moment Timbaland became teary as he listened and eventually urged the young lady to get in touch with him immediately.

“I just followed you. Can you send me a DM now and send me all that music. I’m going to give you my number, we have to talk,” Timbaland said.

Sharing the video of her TikTok page, an excited Stie Magik wrote:

“Guys this is the moment I played my song for the icon the GOAT the legend and he loved it am still shaking guys,”

Watch video below:

Social media users react

Kay Cee Cowan said:

“omg am so so proud of you.. I remember when u just came to this app.. n look at you grow hun. loveu ..”

SKULLY876 said:

“All the bestttt mi gyal ur talent is effortless ❤️.”

Succy_bae245 said:

“My baby girl, your gonna make the world proud.”

Mr_Smell_Good said:

“I so love your voice talented.”

Colinandtheginge said:

“Going girl you deserve it so much I watch you all the time girll dammm .”

Kumu lady spotted performing with child

Back at home, Sherine Pammy, the mum who went viral after a video of her performing with her baby emerged, shared exclusive details about her career and motherhood journey.

Speaking in an interview with TUKO.co.ke, Sherine said she was surprised after her video went viral.

“Sijazoea (I’m not used to) publicity. I had mixed feelings after the video trended, and when I went to town, people were pointing at me, saying ‘that is the lady who performed carrying her kid’. I was shy and hurriedly left for home,” she said.

Sherine discovered her singing talent when she was still young, and she said:

“I started as a gospel artiste and used to sing in the church choir before I switched to secular music. I started doing live bands in 2020 to fend for myself…”.

The 25-year-old said she no longer sings in the church choir but still attends church services

Source: Legit.ng

