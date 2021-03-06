Update on South American qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
FIFA can confirm that following discussions with our South American Member Associations in conjunction with CONMEBOL and taking into consideration the existing volatility around travel and quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has decided to postpone the South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that were due to be played in March 2021.
Details on the updated schedule will be provided in due course.
