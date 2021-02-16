Uganda: Police arrest activists for flogging Museveni’s effigy

– Advertisement –





Two people have been arrested by the Ugandan Police for flogging an effigy of President Yoweri Museveni.

The two men, Luta Ferdinand Male and Nsereko Asharf, described themselves to police as activists of a social movement.

They flogged the effigy on a busy road in the capital, Kampala as they accused the president of malpractice in the January elections.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango has confirmed the arrests.

The police have also confirmed that the suspects will face charges of being a public nuisance.

PHOTOS: Police have arrested a man along Kampala Road after he was found flogging an effigy of a person he accuses of engaging in election malpractice, stating that, “he should be punished for the crimes he has committed.” #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/vohnjknlOS — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 15, 2021

President Museveni will be extending his 35-year rule by another term after winning this year’s presidential election.

His closest challenger, musician turned politician Bobi Wine, is contesting the election outcome in court.

The European Union parliament has also called for sanctions against individuals and organisations involved in human rights abuses during the elections.

Museveni has been in power since 1986 when he got involved in rebellions that toppled Ugandan leaders Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

He captured power since then and has solidified his hold of it, not letting go and is set to serve in power beyond four decades after winning the 2021 presidential election.

Source: Africafeeds.com