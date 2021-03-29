Uganda miss out on AFCON 2021 after loss to Malawi

Uganda’s national football team, the Cranes, failed to clinch a place for the AFCON 2021 after a narrow loss to Malawi 1-0 in the final qualifier match played in Blantyre.

Malawi joined Burkina Faso in group B, displacing Uganda that held the second position after last week’s draw at home in Kampala.

Malawi’s sole goal came through a header from their strike Richard Mbulu at the 15th minute, getting past Uganda’s goalkeeper Dennis Onyango.

Uganda dominated the play with fierce attacks but the home team stood still in their defense while also deploying time-wasting tactics.

The Uganda Cranes only needed a point in group B but the host were in for maximum points.

This is the third time Malawi will feature in the upcoming AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, given their previous appearances in 1984 and 2010.

The East Africa country has been pitted as one of the most improved football team in Africa in the past few years.

Sourced from Africanews