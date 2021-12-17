Uganda, DR Congo armies continue offensive against ADF rebels

Uganda’s and DR Congo’s military have continued offensive against the ADF rebels in the northeastern region of the central African country.

The campaign has entered its third week and so far, 34 rebels have been captured and four camps neutralized according to a statement released last week.

31 other captives were freed.

“The war that the enemy has been looking for for a long time, we are here, present, and we are doing everything possible to make the enemy feel that there is unity between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is not a match, peace is mandatory,” Antony Mualushayi, FARDC spokesperson,” said Antony Mualushayi, the FARDC spokesperson.

The Ugandan military has set up a military base near the border with DR Congo near the Nobili entry. The military is now seeking more cooperation, especially from the locals to help fight the insurgency.

“Our mission is to give you (the people of Beni) peace, and that is our duty. And your duty is to accompany us because, without you, we cannot do anything,” said Antony Mualushayi, FARDC spokesperson.

The ADF was historically a Ugandan rebel coalition whose biggest group comprised Muslims opposed to President Yoweri Museveni.

Established in eastern DRC in 1995, the group became the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region where thousands of civilians have died.

Sourced from Africanews