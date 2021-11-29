Uganda and China deny take over of international airport

Ugandan authorities have denied reports the international airport in the capital could be given away to China.

The story was reported this week by the Daily Monitor newspaper.

According to the newspaper, if Uganda defaults on debt repayment it could trigger a take over from lender Export-Import Bank from China.

The story sparked a reaction from government officials and the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, both denying any truth in the alegations.

The loan was contracted in 2015 to expand Uganda’s only international airport.

The 200 million dollar loan is to be paid over a period of 20 years and Uganda is still within a seven year grace period.

Progress of works at the airport, built in 1972, has reached 75.2 per cent, with two runways having reached overall completion of 100 per cent.

Entebbe International Airport handles over 1.9 million passengers per year.

