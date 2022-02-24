U.S. abolition newspaper revived to combat racism

America’s first newspaper dedicated to ending slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later.

The revived version of The Emancipator will push for racial justice and equity as the United States continues to grapple with its legacy of racism.

The initiative is a joint effort by Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team.

The publication is expected to launch in the coming months and will feature online content, podcasts, video and public events.

Co-editors-in-chief Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne say they plan to highlight a wide range of content by respected scholars and seasoned journalists.

They say the goal is to “reframe” the national conversation around racial injustice.

That will be achieved partly by elevating the voice of the marginalized and minority communities, and covering news events from their perspective.

The initiative is funded by philanthropic and public donations, and the content will be available to the public for free.

***AP***

Sourced from Africanews