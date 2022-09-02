U.N. helicopter crashes in east Congo

– Advertisement –





A United Nations helicopter on Friday crashed while flying over east Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province.

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed the crash saying the Humanitarian Air Service chopper it was managing went down near the city of Goma.

The three crew members on board sustained injuries, according to Reuters reporting. There were no passengers on board.

WFP said the cause of the incident was not yet clear.

In March this year, eight peacekeepers were killed when a U.N. helicopter crashed in the area of Tshanzu, in North Kivu.

That helicopter went down amid clashes between the Congolese army and a rebel group known as the M23.

Congo’s army at the time said the helicopter was shot down by rebels, which the M23 denied the claim.

