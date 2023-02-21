Tunisia: head of Ennhahda party faces another investigation

The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party announced Monday that its leader Rached Ghannouchi was the target of a new police investigation, in the wake of a series of arrests in political circles.

Ghannouchi, 81, has been asked to appear at the Aouina police station in the northern suburbs of Tunis on Tuesday, Ennahdha spokesman Imed Khemiri told reporters.

“This is a new attempt to target political leaders in the country,” he said.

The party “does not know clearly the motives of this new summons but it follows an investigation opened after a complaint filed by an unknown person,” he added.

“It is not known whether this time it will be a matter of conspiracy against state security, or financial corruption or terrorism,” said Zeineb Brahmi, Ennahdha’s legal officer.

A party official, said the complaint in question had been filed by “a member of a police union claiming to have a telephone recording of Mr Ghannouchi”.

Mr Ghannouchi, who led the parliament dissolved in July 2021 by Mr Saied, had already been questioned in November 2022 by a judge of the anti-terrorist judicial division for a case linked to the alleged sending of jihadists to Syria and Iraq.

He had also been questioned in July for suspicions of corruption and money laundering related to transfers from abroad to a charity affiliated to Ennahdha.

Sourced from Africanews