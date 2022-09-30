Trevor Noah to step down as The Daily Show host

– Advertisement –





South African Comedian Trevor Noah has said he is standing down as host of The Daily Show.

Noah said he was “filled with gratitude for the journey” but that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring”.

The 38-year-old has been the host of the satirical news and talk show since 2015 when he took over from previous host Jon Stewart.

He would continue as host in the meantime but the timing of his departure would be announced later.

Noah began his career in his native South Africa, releasing a string of stand-up specials and hosting a late-night talk show before relocating to the US in 2011.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022 – Advertisement –

He was still a relative unknown when he was chosen to take over the Daily Show on the Comedy Central network. He has since become an internationally-recognised star and won numerous television awards.

– Advertisement –



