Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso’s capital

There are reports of heavy gunfire from the main military camp and some residential areas in Burkina Faso’s capital on Friday.

A large blast was also heard near the presidential palace as soldiers were deployed onto the street leading to the presidential palace.

It was not clear yet if this latest gunfire was a coup attempt but there are reports of more gunfire in other military barracks.

The national television stopped broadcasting for a while but is back on. The country’s leader Col Paul-Henri Damiba is reported to be in the capital.

Also soldiers in ski masks blocking many of the government buildings to the West of Blvd Charles de Gaul, turning people away. Many people still going about their daily business, however. — Henry Wilkins (@Henry_Wilkins) September 30, 2022

Damiba took power in a January coup, toppling the West African country’s elected leader and promising to rein in the armed groups but violence still rages.

At least 11 soldiers have been killed and 50 civilians reported missing after armed fighters attacked a military convoy this week.

The 150-vehicle military-escorted convoy was taking supplies to a northern town.

In a statement, the government said the assault took place in the commune of Gaskinde in Soum province, where armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and the ISIL (ISIS) group have been escalating attacks and seizing territory since 2015.

Source: Africafeeds.com