Trevor Noah set for in-person hosting of Grammy Awards night

Trevor Noah took a careful approach hosting “The Daily Show” from his New York apartment during the pandemic, but he said traveling across the US to host the Grammys was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“If you get asked to host the Grammys, I don’t think you take long to say yes,’” said the Emmy winner, who will host Sunday’s Grammy Awards from downtown Los Angeles. “All you figure out is the how.”

Initially, Noah wondered if the Grammys would be like most other major award shows that were held virtually during the pandemic. But he was assured that his first time hosting the ceremony honoring music’s best would be in person.

Noah said the ceremony, which airs Sunday March 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S., will have a music festival vibe with parts of the show held outdoors.

He expects an entertaining show with several performers set to hit the stage including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and BTS.

“Unlike most award shows, the Grammys also are about the performances,” said Noah. “So, at the Oscars, you can’t have like Denzel (Washington) perform his movie. But the Grammys, you can have the artists perform their song. What’s made it unique is that we’ve managed to make a show that is a full show for you at home. When you watch it, you won’t be spending the whole time like ‘Oh man, this is a pandemic show.’ Like no, this is one of your favorite concert shows.”

The Recording Academy said music artists in attendance will be socially distanced while playing “music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.” The show was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31, but the event was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine. Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations.

Other featured performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Ricch, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Brandi Carlile.

Noah said he is looking forward to all the performances, but he’s particularly excited to watch Bruno Mars – his favorite live performer. Under the R and B group name Silk Sonic, Mars and Anderson Paak expect to hit the stage together on Sunday.

So far, Noah said venturing out to prepare for his Grammy hosting duties around other people has been “amazing” and “surreal.” While watching rehearsals, he said the performances gave him and others life.

“What’s really cool is seeing how the music almost gets into people’s veins,” he said.

“I’m really excited for the night. It’s going to be a vibe.”

Sourced from Africanews