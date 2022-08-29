Ckay dropped ‘You‘ a single off his incoming debut album tagged ‘Sad Romance’.

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022

1. Asake – Terminator

YBNL star, Asake returns with another monster hit titled ‘Terminator‘. The singer who has had an amazing year so far is arguably the hottest artist in the country in 2022. His new song ‘Terminator‘ amassed 4.8 million Youtube views in ten days.

2. Pheelz & Davido – Electricity

Following the success of ‘Finesse‘ featuring BNXN, Pheelz recruits Davido for ‘Electricity,’ a beautiful pop sound which is no doubt one of the best songs released in the Nigerian music space in August. The video currently has 5.4 million views on Youtube.

3. Fireboy DML – Ashawo

‘Ashawo,’ from his third studio album, is a lovely song with prominent lines and mellifluous tones. On YouTube, the visualizer has 1.2 million views.

4. Joeboy – Contour

Joeboy’s new tune ‘Contour‘ is another buzzing song released this month. Produced by Tempoe, the lyrics visualiser has over 460,000 views on Youtube.

5. Zinoleesky – Call of Duty

‘Call of Duty’ by Zinoleesky is another amapiano-laced single produced by Niphkeyz. It is a pop single that is currently topping the charts in the country.

6. Tiwa Savage – Jaiye Foreign ft Zinoleesky

For her first single after ‘Water & Garri EP’, Tiwa Savage taps Zinoleesky for ‘Jaiye Foreign’. The song debuted at no. 8 on Turntable Nigeria Top 100 with 678,000 lyrics video views on Youtube.

7. BNXN – Many Ways ft Wizkid

Off his newly released project, BNXN fka Buju links up with Wizkid for ‘Many Ways’. The record is already topping charts on Apple Music Nigeria. It’s trending at no. 14 on Youtube music with over 220,000 audio views on Youtube.

8. Bella Shmurda – New Born Fela

Bella Shmurda comes through with a beautiful record tagged ‘New Born Fela’. The song is one of the popping songs released in the Nigerian music scene in August 2022. It has 2.1 million video views on Youtube.

9. MI Abaga – Bigger ft Olamide & Nas

MI Abaga teams up with Olamide and Nas for ‘Bigger‘. The tune comes off his new album ‘The Guy’ and its already racking up numbers across board. It currently has 269,000 audio views on Youtube.

10. CKay – You

Ckay drops ‘You‘, a new song off his incoming debut album titled ‘Sad Romance.’ The lyrics video has recorded over 300,000 views in 3 days.

Sourced From Nigerian Music