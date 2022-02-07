Top 10 Nigerian songs of the weekL Skiibii’s ‘Baddest Boy’ with Davido remains at No. 1

“Baddest Boy (Remix)” tallied 7.05 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming), 45 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio) and 10.7 million in radio reach (No. 5 on TV)

The song records the second biggest total chart points ever behind only its record points from last week. Additionally, it is second No. 1 entry by Davido to spend multiple weeks at No. 1, joining “FOR YOU” which spent seven consecutive weeks atop the chart.

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” is steady at No. 2 having topped the chart for four consecutive weeks while Kizz Daniel’s 1-week No. 1 “Pour Me Water” holds at No. 3.

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky rises 5-4 having peaked at No. 3 so far on the Top 50 while Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” with Wizkid ascends 6-5 to complete this week’s top five.

Adekunle Gold’s “Mercy” falls to No. 6 after debuting at No. 4 last week while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes” with Olamide climbs to a new peak of No. 7.

Rounding up this week’s top ten; Ckay’s “Emiliana” slips 7-8 on the Top 50 after peaking at No. 5 while Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” maintains its No. 9 position from last week – the song has peaked at No. 3 so far.

Kizz Daniel has had multiple top ten entries for nine successive weeks “Pour Me Water” and “Eh God (Barnabas)” – only Olamide & Omah Lay (11 weeks between November 30, 2020 and February 8, 2021), Davido (10 weeks between November 30, 2020 and February 1, 2021) and Omah Lay (10 weeks between February 22, – May 3, 2021) have recorded a longer streak of consecutive multiple top ten entries in chart history.

Interestingly, only two of this week’s top ten songs are yet to peak in the top five region so far and one of them is Bella Shmurda’s “My Friend” which debuts at No. 10 (the other is “Sometimes”).

“My Friend” tallied 2.46 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming) and 14.9 million in radio reach (No. 29 on radio). It is Bella Shmurda’s first top ten entry as a solo artiste and fifth overall; all the artiste’s previous top ten have come accompanied by another act “Triumphant” with Olamide (No. 3), “Cash App” with Lincoln & Zlatan (No. 3), “Rush” & “World” with Dangbana Republik (both peaked at No. 4).

Just outside the top ten is a couple of risers; Asake’s “Omo Ope” with Olamide jumps to No. 14 from its No. 25 debut last week while Buju & Blaq Diamond’s “Italy” moves from No. 21 to No. 18.

